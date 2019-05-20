Santhosh Narayanan reveals five reasons why Gypsy is one of his most special albums to date!

Siddarthsrinivas May 20 2019, 10.55 pm May 20 2019, 10.55 pm

Time and again, Santhosh Narayanan has proved that he is one of the finest composers in the Tamil music scene. His music has always been highly regarded as something unique by music buffs and critics, with many of his songs going on to become huge hits. Santhosh’s latest album is Gypsy, the Jiiva starrer directed by Raju Murugan. With this film, Santhosh and Raju Murugan have joined hands once again for the first time since the director’s debut project in Cuckoo. At the audio launch of the film which took place on Monday morning, Santhosh said that Gypsy is an album which is close to heart, because of many reasons. Here are five reasons that the composer brought forward, which could motivate you to check out the songs.

Desaandhiri, his first ever composition Santhosh Narayanan surprised everybody in the hall when he revealed that Desaandhiri from Gypsy was the first ever track that he had composed in his career, but it has taken this long to come out. Actor Siddharth, who is a very good singer himself, has sung a part of the number.

From TV to Studio

Santhosh Narayanan, who is one of the judges for the reality show Singing Stars on Colors Tamil, said that he has roped in some of the singers from the show to croon a few tracks in the album.

TM Krishna’s rendition

Carnatic singer TM Krishna, who was recently mired in controversy, has sung an anthem-like track in the album. Contrary to his usual renditions, this one has more of a westernized style attached to it.

Employing the usual favourites for love tracks

Santhosh Narayanan was in all praise for singers such as Pradeep Kumar, Ananthu, Haricharan and his daughter Dhee Venka for the efforts that they put in for their love songs in the album, which are likely to strike a chord with the youth.

The music of the people

Santhosh Narayanan labelled the album of Gypsy as one that brings forward the music of the public, both instrumentally and in terms of the lyrics, which speak a lot of politics, people’s trouble and current affairs.

Concluding his speech, the composer said that he would put out a special video to mention, explain and thank all those who had come forward in the making of this landmark album.