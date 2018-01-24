Sara Ali Khan to be in Ashutosh Gowarikers next on Battle of Panipat

Bollywood may get pompous about its films when it is ready but before that it prefers to keep its progress under wraps. Director Ashutosh Gowariker is a man who works in silence when it comes to his films. Gowarikar directed Mohenjo Daro in 2016 and is now on to his next and is rumoured to have found a leading lady in Sara Ali Khan to cast along with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.

The director’s next has been confirmed to be yet another period drama of magnanimous scale and will be based on the third battle of Panipat fought between Sadashivrao Bhau and Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761. The battle between the Marathas and the Mughals saw the later emerge victor. While Dutt and Kapoor had previously been spotted outside Gowariker’s office, Sara Ali also paid a visit, sparking talks of her also being cast in the film.

“Before the young actress paid Ashu a visit, the latter had dropped by on his good friend Abhishek Kapoor. He saw some rushes of the love story, Kedarnath, which features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara. The Jodhaa Akbar director came away mighty impressed with her screen presence and performance. So, he wants to cast her in his own movie,” reported DNA quoting an industry source.

Sara Ali is currently bound by contract to make Kedarnath her debut film but that is not stopping the star from scouting for films after her first is released in December 2018. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand will start shoot for the battle movie after he wraps up shoot of Namastey England directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.