Sara Ali Khan to play teen Pia in Hindi Medium 2

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium played to the heart strings of Indians with its relatable story and magnificent performance. Producer Dinesh Vijan is now speculated to be working on a sequel to the film. The movie will be set 10 years after its child protagonist Pia got admitted to a school. In the sequel she will be in her teens as a 15-year-old. One of the top contenders for Pia’s role is speculated to be yet-to-be launched Sara Ali Khan.

The Mumbai Mirror reported the development and even mentioned Sara Ali to be the front-runner for the teen role. A source close to the development told the tabloid, "Sara is one of the top contenders to play the daughter.” He also added that the initial movie’s lead Saba Qamar may not make a comeback in the sequel.

While it is not known if director Saket Chaudhary will be helming it once more, Vijan did confirm of a script being in place. "I have just finished the script and I am going to get into the casting now,” Vijan told Mumbai Mirror.

The movie which won accolades for showing a couple determined to admit their child to the city’s top English medium school, will see Irrfan Khan playing Raj Batra, a rich Delhi businessman in the sequel too. His struggles 10-years-later will make for a different tale.

After completion of casting, the film is expected to hit the floors in August. Sara Ali’s debut film, Kedarnath in the meantime has been put on hold following director-producer conflict.