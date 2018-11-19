image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sara Khan goes nude again, this time for her song's first poster

Entertainment

Sara Khan goes nude again, this time for her song's first poster

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 19 2018, 5.53 pm
back
actressBlack HeartEntertainmentnakednudeSara KhansongTelevision
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

TV Tub Diaries! Shakti Arora jumps in after Sara Khan

Sara Khan gets trolled, yet again! See why

Lehenga to Bathtub: Sara Khan’s journey is not less than any TV serial drama