Sara Khan goes nude again, this time for her song's first poster

Showbiz is full of celebrities who love controversies and among the lot, there is one namely Sara Khan. Some time ago, the lady was in the news for a leaked video which saw her nude in a bathtub. While the video was later deleted across platforms, she sure shook the internet with that video. Now, the sexy girl is in the news for the same reason. Well, almost the same.

Sara is making headlines due to her upcoming song, Black Heart. She shared the first look of her song and much to our surprise, it sees her naked lying on a cloud!? The picture speaks volumes that about Sara's boldness. She just loves to flaunt her lithe frame. This sizzling photo will surely burn your screen, so beware. *giggles* Tresses open, wearing nothing and covering half of her bod with cottons, Sara looks supreme.

Elaborating on the same, praises have started pouring since she shared the picture and seems like the internet is going gaga over her. With such a hot first poster, expectations among her fans have sky-rocketed. On the personal front, Sara is going through a rough phase, as her sister Arya has left her. In a number of videos, a sobbing Sara shared how Arya was irritated by her interference and that’s why they parted ways.