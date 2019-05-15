Sarfarosh 2 Exclusive: After John Abraham walks out, this Aamir Khan sequel shelved?

Abhishek Singh May 15 2019, 11.58 pm May 15 2019, 11.58 pm

Last year, when actor John Abraham was busy promoting his film Satyameva Jayate, he revealed that he is all set to star in the sequel of Aamir Khan’s 1999 release Sarfarosh. The RAW star had also confirmed that not only he will be starring in the film, he will also be co-producing the film. But if the latest developments are to be believed, John Abraham has walked out of the film which was still in the writing stage and looks like the film has been shelved by director John Mathew Matthan.

As the news broke that John Abraham has walked out of Sarfarosh 2, we connected with director John Mathew Matthan to confirm the news. “Who said John Abraham was part of the film? I never said that he is doing the film. In fact, I never gave any actor’s name. If he must have said it to you then please confirm from him as I am not aware of it. While Sarfarosh dealt with India- Pakistan relations, this one will be based on the problems existing in the country at present,” he said.

Later, when probed further about the project and by when the film will hit the floor, the Kerala born director said, "I think for now I don’t see the film happening.” and ended the conversation. Does that mean that the director hinted that post-John’s walkout, Sarfarosh 2 has been shelved?

Apart from the director, we also tried getting in touch with John Abraham and this is what his team replied with: "Yes we were in discussion with John Matthan for Sarfarosh 2. But things didn't work out. We wish the project all the best."

In 2017, John Abraham had confirmed doing the film and also co-producing it. "John Mathew Matthan and I are co-producing the film. We are still working on the script but yes it's happening with me. We plan to go on floors next year. He is probably the only director whose house I went to after seeing Sarfarosh and said, 'Man, what a film'."

Talking about Sarfarosh, the action drama starred Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sonali Bendre. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in a very small cameo role as a terrorist in the film.