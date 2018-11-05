Sarkar mania spreads to Kerala, Karnataka and the Telugu states too

Thalapathy Vijay's pull and market power in Kerala is well known. Over the past decade or so, he has consistently cultivated a massive fan base thanks to his hit films and his philanthropic activities like his generous donations during the recent Kerala floods.

With Sarkar due for release on November 6th as a Diwali special, the film will have the all-time biggest release for any film in Kerala with over 402 screens set to screen it on opening day. The total number of shows on an opening day is another new record. With 278 fans shows and 60 special morning shows, the total 338-morning special shows is another all-time Kerala record set by Sarkar.

Sarkar is also set to have a really massive release in Bangalore with close to 600 shows on an opening day. This is far higher than the previous Tamil record holder Kabali, which had 560 shows in Bangalore city on its opening day.

The advance bookings for the Telugu version of Sarkar are also good. So, apart from Vijay's core bastion Tamil Nadu, he is all set to embark with a record-breaking start in all the other Southern states as well.