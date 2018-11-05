Sarkar release confusion: Will theatre owners brave the government order?

After all the drama that took place due to script theft, it did look like the problems were over for Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar, which is set for a release on Tuesday. But unfortunately, more issues came forward in the form of a government order which clearly stated that no shows should take place before 9 am. The order stated that any theatre which does not follow the rules would be sealed immediately.

However, in Monday’s update, it has been told that distributors from various territories have informed and assured theater owners that the KDM will be issued at 4 am. In turn, many theatres in Tamil Nadu have started to issue tickets for 4 am shows, even though it will oppose the order set by the government.

Now, it all boils down to the decision of the production house Sun Pictures. If the KDM is issued at 4 am, the shows will begin then and there, as the exhibitors are together pitching a plan to brave the government order and go ahead with the early shows. As both distributors and theatre owners have paid heavy amounts to acquire the rights, they need an extended window for the opening of the film to get back the investment before any form of negative word spreads out.

It definitely looks like the confusions will prevail until the very last moment!