Sarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response

After the super success of Thuppakki and Kaththi, director AR Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay teamed up for the third time on the silver screen in their recent political drama Sarkar which also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Keerthy Suresh, Radha Ravi in the lead. One of the most anticipated movies of the season, the film opened in many screens in Tamil Nadu from as early as 4 am and is looking at the record-breaking opening. The film features music by none other than maestro AR Rahman. Here's a look at what experts are making of the Vijay's latest outing.

Sarkar is not a great film, but it is a great vehicle for the mass hero in Vijay. The claps and cheers are not for the film, but for the mass hero delivering whistle-worthy dialogues. The rest is just smart promotion.

Hindustan Times (2/5)

Watching Sarkar, I kept thinking of an earlier much-loved Murugadoss film, Ramana (2002), which had Vijaykanth taking on corrupt officials. That had the protagonist as a professor but it is Sarkar that feels like the lecture.

The Hindu

Vijay-starrer is entertaining but lacks the punch of his earlier films with AR Murugadoss. The movie ultimately plays to the galleries. You can sit through the film for the star charisma of Vijay and his subtle message that Tamil Nadu politics needs a change.

Firstpost