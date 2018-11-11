Sarkar: Talapathy Vijay's fans wreak havoc over deleted scenes

Talapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar received luke warm response from the audience and mixed reviews from the critics at the box office. Even then, it looks like the Diwali release hasn’t gone down well with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. The ruling party in the state raised a few issues with some scenes in the film. After increasing pressure from the government, the film suffered four cuts and these cuts have angered Vijay fans. These fans are now wreaking havoc in the state and destroying freebies that the government once gave them. Much like the visuals from the film, Vijay’s fans responded to the cuts by burning, breaking and throwing mixers, grinders, laptops and TVs that were freely provided to them over the years as part of government schemes.

Compilation of many such videos of burning and breaking freebies of TN government by Vijay Fans. Don't miss any of these mischievous activities. Funny to watch but very sad to see my state is filled with fools to be influenced by actors with vested interests. #Sarkar pic.twitter.com/XROWKJWju4 — Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) November 9, 2018

By doing so, the fans recreated a scene from Sarkar which was voluntarily cut by the makers following objection and protests from the AIADMK. Earlier the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) too made a few modifications from the film.

Rajinikanth too was slammed by the AIADMK after he condemned the protest against the film by the ruling party members. The Superstar questioned the justification behind the protests against a film that was certified by the censor board and condemned the demands for deletion of scenes from the film.