Sarkar's Vegas song sequence leaked!

First published: August 12, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Updated: August 12, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Author: LMK

As reported earlier, the team of Sarkar is busy shooting the final song of the film in Las Vegas, USA. Their progress was briefly halted due to the death of Kalaignar Karunanidhi but they are now back on track. This song, choreographed by Shobi, will serve as Vijay's introductory sequence in the film and the team is shooting it in a glossy way, with many dancers grooving on the roads of Vegas. Popular Vegas spots will be showcased in this song, thereby giving viewers a mini-tour of the place for the price of their movie ticket. Photos and even some videos from the sets have been made it to social media.

In this age of instant high-speed internet and smartphones, it's hard to keep things under cover. Sarkar has constantly been at the receiving end of such leaks, and photos and videos have invariably made their way to the internet thanks to the over-enthusiastic fans and crew members. The team has predominantly shot the film in outdoor locations thereby being vulnerable to such leaks.

After this song, a small scene involving Vijay and Varu Sarathkumar will be shot, and the team will then return to Chennai. Sarkar will then move into post-production stage.

