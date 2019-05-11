Sasikumar starrer Kombu Vecha Singamda's shoot wrapped, to release this September!

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 3.57 pm May 11 2019, 3.57 pm

It is already well known that director SR Prabhakaran, who made his debut in Tamil with Sasikumar's Sundarapandiyan, is all set to present the audience with his fourth directorial project where he is reuniting with Sasikumar again! The film, which has been titled Kombu Vecha Singamda, went on floors in November last year. Now, the makers have announced that the film’s shoot has been wrapped up and it is all set to see a release this September! However, the exact release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Taking to Twitter, the PR of the film announced that the film has been wrapped up and that the post-production has started in full swing. Along with the press release, pictures from the set have also been posted. The entire team is seen wearing a uniform t-shirt that has the title logo of Kombu Vecha Singamda in it. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film is bankrolled by Inder Kumar of Redhan Cinema. The film has Madonna Sebastian as the female lead and this will be her next Tamil film after her impactless appearance in Vijay Sethupathi's Junga. Soori, Yogi Babu, director Mahendran, Harish Peradi, Thulasi, Sri Priyanka, Deepa Ramanujam form the supporting cast. According to the statement, the shooting of the film happened in places like Karaikudi, Tenkasi, Palani, Kovilpatti, and Pollachi.

The film has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas of Kanaa fame while NK Ekhambaram has been in charge of the cinematography. According to the makers, the film has been made taking into account the real life incidents that took place in the small towns of Tamil Nadu between the years 1990 and 1994.