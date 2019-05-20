  2. Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost ENGAGED after dating for two years

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost ENGAGED after dating for two years

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have not yet set a wedding date, according to the actress' publicist.

back
Avengers EndgameAvengers: Infinity WarBlack WidowColin JosthollywoodRyan ReynoldsScarlett Johansson

within