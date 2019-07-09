In Com Staff July 09 2019, 6.32 pm July 09 2019, 6.32 pm

Bollywood films are all about highs and lows, dramas and melodramas and what not. It won’t be wrong to say that sometimes, there is no difference left between reel and real life. Recently at a film’s promotional event things turned ugly between one of the leading ladies of tinsel town and media. What started out as a normal discussion went on to become the talk of the town. Buzz has it that this action of the female actor has not gone down well with many including her co-star. The actor is not at all happy with the developments and with just couple of days away from the film’s release, he feels things are not going right.

A little birdy has informed us that this male actor who is widely known and appreciated for his acting skills is not happy with the way things have turned out before his latest film’s release. Our birdy tells us that the actor is pissed with the fact that his female co-star has been taking away all the limelight with her unwanted behavior. The said actor feels that the talk around the film has shifted and instead of talking about the film’s creative aspect, his co-star’s antics are being talked about. On the other hand, the actor wants people to talk about the film and its brilliant creativity on which the team has worked hard on. The actor vented out his issue with the makers of the film but it looks like even they are not able to help him in this issue. The actor has now vowed not to collaborate with this lady ever again in the future.