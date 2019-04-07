'Secret Superstar' villain Raj Arjun's role in Watchman will jolt the audience, says director Vijay

Lmk April 07 2019, 10.38 pm April 07 2019, 10.38 pm

GV Prakash is fresh from the release of Kuppathu Raja, directed by Baba Bhaskar. Though the film has taken a poor opening at the box office and in general has bagged negative reviews, the composer - actor has made a mark with his energetic performance in the film. He plays a local North Madras lad and looks authentic on screen. GV will be having his Watchman releasing next Friday; the team met the press in Chennai on Saturday as part of their pre-release publicity swing. Directed by Vijay and also starring a dog named Bruno, Watchman is a crisp thriller which is expected to impress kids. The Watchman team expressed their happiness that theirs is one of those rare ‘U’ rated thrillers.

‘Secret Superstar’ fame Raj Arjun who was highly effective in the film in a negative role plays the negative role in Watchman as well. This is what Vijay said about his role, “When I saw Secret Superstar, I started fearing his character; such was its impact and the way he played it. In a similar way, his negative role in Watchman will jolt the audiences”.

Arjun expressed his thanks to the Tamil audience and media for accepting his daughter Sara Arjun (seen in films like Deiva Thirumagal and Saivam, both directed by Vijay) with open arms, and hoped that he would also be given a warm welcome by the Tamil masses.

GV said that his performance in Watchman was all about ‘reactions’, and spoke very confidently that critics will like his role in the film. He said that Watchman was the film which he immediately got into, after completing the critically acclaimed Sarvam Thaala Mayam.