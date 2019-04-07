image
  2. Entertainment
GV Prakash, Kuppathu Raja, Baba Bhaskar, Watchman, Vijay, Secret Superstar

Entertainment

'Secret Superstar' villain Raj Arjun's role in Watchman will jolt the audience, says director Vijay

GV Prakash's Watchman is all set to release on April 12.

back
Baba BhaskarGV PrakashKuppathu RajaWatchman

within