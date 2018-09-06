Section 377 decriminalised: Celebrities celebrate the milestone decision!

Supreme Court, on Thursday, decriminalised a portion of section 377 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and legalized homosexuality in the country. The much-awaited decision led to the shout-outs of hip-hip-hurray from all gay rights activists, who celebrated in the lawns. India was happy and so were the celebrities. Karan Johar was one of the first to express joy on this landmark decision, who tweeted saying that the ‘country gets its oxygen back’.
Other celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta and Ayushmann Khurrana stand among the first ones to flash their reactions on social media.
Nimrat kaur, on the other hand, termed it ‘equal love, equal lives’.
Farhan Akhtar stepped forward too and thanked India's judicial system for the historical verdict.
Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, posted a flag to show his support.
Coming to the judgement, Chief Justice Misra said on Thursday, “Privacy of human beings constitutes the cardinal rule of our constitution. Make way for the progressive realization of social and economic rights and to begin a dialogue for ensuring individual rights reports, have to bid adieu to perception stereotypes.”