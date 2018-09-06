Section 377 decriminalised: Celebrities celebrate the milestone decision!

Supreme Court, on Thursday, decriminalised a portion of section 377 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and legalized homosexuality in the country. The much-awaited decision led to the shout-outs of hip-hip-hurray from all gay rights activists, who celebrated in the lawns. India was happy and so were the celebrities. Karan Johar was one of the first to express joy on this landmark decision, who tweeted saying that the ‘country gets its oxygen back’.

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Other celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta and Ayushmann Khurrana stand among the first ones to flash their reactions on social media.

Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 6, 2018

This is the india I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love. 🇮🇳 🌈 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

A law implemented in 1860 is now abolished. A day for our entire nation to live with pride. Bye bye #sec377 #lovealllovefree #historic — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 6, 2018

“If you have a heart you should be free to love who you want.” 😍❤️😍So Happy to hear that the Supreme Court of India 🇮🇳 has abolished #section377 decriminalising Homosexuality 👍 #equality #lgbtrights #nodiscrimination #ting pic.twitter.com/47yEBdkul7 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 6, 2018

RIP #Section377

The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 6, 2018

Nimrat kaur, on the other hand, termed it ‘equal love, equal lives’.

RIP #Section377. Happy birthday 2018 !! Equal love. Equal lives. Proud Indian today. ♥️🌈🇮🇳 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 6, 2018

Farhan Akhtar stepped forward too and thanked India's judicial system for the historical verdict.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, posted a flag to show his support.

🌈 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 6, 2018

Coming to the judgement, Chief Justice Misra said on Thursday, “Privacy of human beings constitutes the cardinal rule of our constitution. Make way for the progressive realization of social and economic rights and to begin a dialogue for ensuring individual rights reports, have to bid adieu to perception stereotypes.”