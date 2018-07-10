Section377: Nakuul Mehta’s reply to a troll is the LGBTQ cheer that should reach the din!

The plea to eliminate the infamous anti-gay law Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code is back and has made its way to the Supreme Court yet again after ruthlessly being thrown out in 2013. What needs to be seen is whether the apex court will scrap the section or condone it in the aftermath of the hearing of the curative plea. Will homosexuality attain its due respect? Or will people be accused as criminals for falling in love with the same sex in India?

While these questions are still left to be answered, Twitter is a debate minefield right now. And well, a netizen posted that the court should repeal section377 but LGBTQ’s should not be allowed to display their affection in public as it looks vulgar. He also said that landlords would be hesitant to give out their homes to such couples as tenants.

While the person is entitled to his opinion, Ishqbaaaz hunk Nakuul Mehta jumped in to clarify a few things. Nakuul gave him a fitting retort to the social media user in his own style. Well, the actor always speaks his mind when it comes to social issues and that’s the right kind of spirit which is needed.