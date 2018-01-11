Serena Williams opens up about the trauma she faced after giving birth

Giving birth is not always a cake walk, it can often result in complications. These complications can happen to any woman, irrespective of how famous or non-famous one may be. This was the case for tennis star Serena Williams. The mother of one, who gave birth in September opened up about her medical complications post birth.

In an earlier post on social media, the Wimbledon champion said, “So, we're leaving the hospital after six days, we had a lot of complications but look who we got. We got a baby girl.” She is now elaborating on the ‘complications’.

Turns out, despite being Wimbledon fit, the athlete had blood clot issues post birth. After an emergency caesarean section, she developed blood clots in her lungs which lead to coughing fits. These in turn popped open her caesarean cut leading to six bedridden weeks post birth. The star shared this during an interview with Vogue. The ordeal continued with further clots developing in her abdomen.

The star has always had a history of blood clots easily forming in her body which lead to other complications in life. Days after winning Wimbledon in 2010, Williams cut both feet on broken glass while leaving a restaurant, leading to two operations on her right foot. Then she got clots in her lungs and needed to inject herself with a blood thinner. Those shots led to a pool of blood gathering under her stomach's skin, requiring another hospital procedure.

However, Williams, true to her sportsman spirit has never let these clots, clot her life it seems. In an Instagram post, the star picked top 10 moments from 2017 and they all feature her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.