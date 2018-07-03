Shabir Ahluwalia goes jumping and flipping with his son – Watch video

TV star Shabir Ahluwalia is surely a doting father and a loving husband, and his Instagram posts are a proof. His Instagram is filled with the pictures and videos of wife Kanchi Kaul and kids Azai and Ivarr. Well, recently he posted a video in which we can see him jumping and flipping along with his son. By the way, Shabir’s flip is simply amazing. Not just Shabir even his wife Kanchi Kaul did a somersault and we must say it is simply WOW. Watch the videos here…

#flippingaway #meandmine #theadventuresofAI A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:35pm PDT

Well, these two are surely giving us some parent’s goals.

Shabir and Kanchi tied the knot in 2011 and were blessed with their first child in 2014. The two once again became parents of a baby in 2016.

Shabir rose to fame with his character of Rishi Garewal in Kahiin To Hoga, and then there was no looking back for him. He is currently winning hearts with his performance in the show Kumkum Bhagya, with his character of Abhi.

Kanchi has also been a television actress and has been a part of shows like Maayka, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi, etc. We are sure her fans would love to see her back on the small screen.