Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood actors who fit the bill as Avengers!

Rushabh Dhruv April 15 2019, 4.28 pm April 15 2019, 4.28 pm

The whole world is eagerly waiting for Avengers: Endgame, one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, to hit the theaters in coming days. At the same time, the entire fandom is busy speculating and figuring the end of this universe. Avengers: Infinity War which released last year kept the audiences hooked to their seats and since then fans have been thinking and making theories as to what will happen to the Avengers in the second part. Also, the latest teaser throws some light on how Tony Stark is back to Earth or can it be the other way round?

With just a few days left for Avengers: Endgame to hit the movie screens, we thought of doing something interesting. Coming to the point, have you ever thought of Avengers ft. Bollywood stars? Wait... don't guess much. We have got our creative brains working and have a compiled a list of Bollywood stars who can be the superheroes. Here it is:

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man

When we think of Iron Man from the Avengers franchise, all we can think of is the King of Bollywood, SRK who can portray the role immensely well thanks to his charm. Robert Downey Jr. has flawlessly portrayed the character since Iron Man (2008). Traits of Iron Man: Brainy, suave and headstrong; we bet SRK is a perfect fit. FYI, SRK was seen in a similar look in Ra.One.

Hrithik Roshan as Thor

Hrithik Roshan, in the past, has played the role of a superhero and is also called the Greek God of Bollywood. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Norse god of Thunder, might not be Greek but he's as close as we have. Plus, Roshan would also look good with that little beard and of course the huge hammer.

Katrina Kaif as Black Widow

We’ve seen Katrina Kaif showing off her action moves in Ek Tha Tiger and when we think of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Widow, it’s Kat who comes to our mind first. With the help of her lithe frame and fair skin tone, Katrina would be the ideal wildcat for the job. Plus, she's sexy too.

Ranveer Singh as Loki

If there’s a Bollywood themed Avengers film in the making (just assume), how can we miss the current sensation, Ranveer Singh? The enthu-cutlet of Bollywood, Singh with all his energy is a perfect one who will fit in the shoes of The God of Mischief, Loki. Also, Indian fans would love to see Ranveer playing the role of a villain once again after Padmaavat.

Sidharth Malhotra as Captain America

Captain America is one of the most good looking actors in the Avengers franchise and we don't doubt Sidharth Malhotra's handsomeness. We think he is a perfect choice to play Captain America. Also, we can just think of Malhotra in CA’s suit and no one else. So yes, Sid it is!

Sanjay Dutt as Thanos

Thanos from the Avenger's franchise is a supervillain who appears to be huge, muscular and can scare the hell out of anyone. The first name which pops in our mind is none other than, Sanjay Dutt. Well, we don't want to say much, as the above picture speaks for itself.