Shah Rukh Khan calls Jab Harry Met Sejal an utter flop

Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his latest release, Zero. The trailer has received good response from the audience. SRK’s last few films like Raees, Happy New Year, Dilwale have been average money makers at the box office and, recently, the actor opened up about his 2017 release film Jab Harry Met Sejal - was a disaster at the box office.

In an interview to Telegraph India, the 53 –year old actor opened up on the failure f his last release jab Hary met Sejal and called it utter flop film, “I let people down with Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was an utter flop. But I didn’t want to let anyone down; I just liked the fact that koi story nahin thi, sirf ek ring ke chakkar mein the two people (SRK’s Harry and Anushka Sharma’s Sejal) kheechey chale jaate hain… it was very organic, slice-of-life thi."

The King of romance also revealed an interesting story when a director approached the actor with a project and he had an epic reply, "The other day I met a director who mentioned the term ‘slice-of-life’ and I said, ‘nahin, poora pumpkin do mujhe iss baar."

According to reports, Jab Harry Met Sejal collected approximately 60 crores at the box office because of the negative reviews from the critics and the audiences. The Imtiaz Ali directorial got Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to team up for the third time after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

SRK and Anushka will soon be sharing screen space in director Anand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead and is slated to release on December 21. The film, apart from these three, also features personas like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The film also holds a cameo from Salman Khan.