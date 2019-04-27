Shah Rukh Khan is a big-time narcissist and his coffee serves as proof, video inside

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 7.37 pm April 27 2019, 7.37 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might be away from the silver screen for quite some time now, but that doesn’t stop him from hitting the headlines because of various other reasons. Even if that includes licking his own self. Before you start thinking otherwise, let us tell you that the Chennai Express actor loves coffee, however, having his face on it might just get you some brownie points. The actor took to his Twitter account and shared a video of him with a cuppa coffee that had his face jiggling on it. LOL!

The clip begins with Shah Rukh Khan carefully handling his ‘customised’ coffee until he finally takes a sip of it. King Khan was looking dashing as ever, and one could also see a feeling of satisfaction on his face. The actor, in his caption, wrote that he had the coffee at a jewellery brand in Dubai, but on a special request. It should be without sugar and that he would just lick himself! Now, that’s some mad self-love!

Check out the video of SRK licking himself here:

Coffee with Kalyan jewellers in Dubai. No sugar in my coffee please...I’ll just lick myself... pic.twitter.com/eVHSFk5UQQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 27, 2019

This is not the first time when SRK has won the internet with his wittiness. Not very long ago, the Zero actor roasted all the film critics at an award function. He said, “We filmmakers have fought along to give more credit to constructive and jaded ideas. We search for art, we search for form without the essence of the stories. We find logic and disregard the free-spirit of storytelling. We have to remind ourselves that truth is formless, only untruths are formed. We as film fraternity have to be truer to ourselves, to the stories we set out to tell. So I request all my critic friends here, please don't be like us Bollywood film stars, and get carried away by what Bollywood succumbed to many years ago - the star system.”