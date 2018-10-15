Shah Rukh Khan is 'bloody' excited about this Netflix original

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a business maverick. Tying up with streaming giant Netflix, his production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment took up Bilal Siddiqi's thriller, The Bard of Blood, for an online adaptation. The shoot of the same has commenced in Leh. Emraan Hashmi is the lead and Bard of Blood marks his debut into the world of web series. Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted about the hard work being put into the series.

To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied that Bard of Blood is one of the most exciting things to be produced under the Red Chillies banner. Have a look at his tweet:

This is one of the most exciting stuff Red Chillies & ur team is doing my man. Love to u all. https://t.co/gKlUM7xYig — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2018

The Bard of Blood was Bilal Siddiqi’s first novel, published in 2015. Siddiqi was 20 when the book was published. The novel covers events in India, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan and moves between past and present as it tells its tale.

Netflix is known to pick up its source material from best-selling books. This would be the next Indian original after Vikram Chandra's Sacred Games was picked up by Netflix. Sacred Games garnered a lot of positive reviews and the same is expected of the Bard of Blood. Watch this space for more updates. ​