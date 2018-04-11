SRK posed with Dhoni's daughter and the internet can't handle the cuteness

When Shah Rukh Khan poses, the world watches. This time too he did the same and the world fell for him. But King Khan had completion. During Wednesday’s CSK Vs KKR match in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a cuteness bomb on the internet and it has gone viral ever since. The star posed with former Indian team captain MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva.

The two made faces for the camera and it is cute as ever. Ziva was seen posing in a pretty yellow dress which was colour coded to support her father’s team CSK while Khan was in a black shirt. A third boy is also seen posing along with them but remains to be identified.

Khan’s team eventually lost the match to CSK’s bull dozing defense, but that did not mean Khan was left with only sad memories from the match. He was seen deeply crestfallen from the defeat of his team but his special posing moments with Ziva is sure to make him look back at the match with fond memories.

During the match, Ziva was seen posing with her mother as well. Sakshi made for another cute melting moment for Ziva and Dhoni fans. Earlier, Ziva was even seen supporting her father and posing with him in their team colours.

The person missing from frame who could have sky-rocketed the cuteness quotient was Khan’s youngest child AbRam. We can’t wait for more such adorable moments surfacing from the tournament.