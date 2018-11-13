Shah Rukh Khan to dance on Kaali Kaali Aankhen, not for Kajol but for THIS cricketer

Cricketer Rohit Sharma is in the best phase of his career as 2018 has been quite a hit year for the lad. Pilling runs has helped the Indian opener increase his reputation and fan base in total. Furthermore, he also led his team successfully in the Nidahas Trophy, Asia Cup as well as the T20I series against the West Indies this year. But looks like the batsman is quite a fan of Shah Rukh Khan - their Twitter banter proves it!

25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 @rtnjn @theabbasmustan @KajolAtUN @TheShilpaShetty Thomas Johnnybhai Annu Rakhiji Sid Dilip Sarojji Rekha AkbarB & everyone on the film. pic.twitter.com/5zlmNUXPLL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 12, 2018

The conversation triggered when Rohit shared SRK’s tweet which was all about his film Baazigar completing 25 years. Sharma was quick to reply to his tweet. ‘One of my top movies, no questions!! @iamsrk,’ he wrote. That’s not it, as SRK replied to Rohit by stating that he’ll dance to a song from his film live on IPL, is too hilarious. Check it out:

Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u. https://t.co/vPzChMoWY0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 13, 2018

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Baazigar was a career-boosting movie for King Khan and it was his breakthrough role as a sole lead. The three-hour long crime cinematic pleasure was released all the way back in 1993. Shah Rukh, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were the lead actors in the movie. His performance in the movie also earned SRK the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor.

