image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shah Rukh Khan to dance on Kaali Kaali Aankhen, not for Kajol but for THIS cricketer

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to dance on Kaali Kaali Aankhen, not for Kajol but for THIS cricketer

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 13 2018, 7.36 pm
back
BaazigarBollywoodcricketEntertainmentRohit SharmaShah Rukh KhansportsTwitter
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s gesture for an unwell girl will bowl you over!

Watch: When spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned reporter for Team India

Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon land themselves in trouble post a mini scuffle