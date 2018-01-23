Shah Rukh Khan urges for solidarity over charity for acid attack victims in Davos

Shah Rukh Khan has made his fans happy and sad with his words and expressions over time but this time he made them proud. The star attending the World Economic Forum made his fans teary-eyed while delivering his acceptance speech for the Crystal Awards in the Swiss town of Davos. Sharing the work he has done so far, he highlighted the need for those in power to alter their perspective to better help those in need.

“Power is one of these perspectives we like to maintain a certain way but power actually needs a complete reversal more than anything else in the world today,” said the superstar.

Khan received the award for contributing to the field of women and child welfare along with Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and singer Elton John. His foundation, Meer, founded in October 2013 and named after Khan’s father, works extensively in the field of acid attack victims and childcare. It provides victims of the attack medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.

“To disfigure a woman by throwing acid on her face is one of the basest and crudest act of subjugation imaginable,” said Khan while going on to share an inspiring meeting he had with a victim. Referring to those in the care of his organization as my ‘beautifully scarred women’, he asked for solidarity over sympathy. “From them I have learnt how courage can catalyze victimhood into heroism. How solidarity and not charity enables the human will to overcome.”

Khan’s work in the field of acid attack victims is commendable as India since 2013 has been seeing a steep rise in the registered cases of acid attacks. Before 2013, it did not even recognize acid attack as a separate offence. In 2016, India recorded a total of 306 cases with West Bengal having the highest number of attacks.