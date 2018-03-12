Shah Rukh Khan Vs Traffic is back and this time SRK lost

Celebrities may ride the fanciest of cars on road but when it comes to traffic the fanciness wears off and they have to face traffic like any one of us. Shah Rukh Khan too is faced with this dilemma. King Khan and traffic do not bode well. The star is known to pour in his exasperation on social media often, but this time he went ahead and shared how painstakingly boring it can be to get stuck in traffic.

King Khan acted the part of a kid who has been punished to the corner and for whom time seems to melt rather than move. This may well explain why SRK mentioned that the colours faded by the time he got out of the traffic congestion. The picture was taken enroute his shoot for Anand L Rai’s Zero.

Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work... pic.twitter.com/xlvHKY93Xf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2018

This is not the first time King Khan showed the not-so-patient side to him. Earlier in January, he had posted a selfie to show the world how bored he gets during traffic. That time however, he put his boredom to more productive use by learning photo editing on his phone or most importantly, the use of filters.

In another instance, King Khan being the star he is chose to skip the traffic altogether. He flew over the traffic, literally. He chose a helicopter ride over his usual BMW because the traffic really gets to his nerves.

For a busy man like SRK, we can well imagine how torturous idling in a traffic inflicted car can be.