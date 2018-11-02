Shah Rukh Khan Zero trailer launch: When a journalist called him old

Shah Rukh Khan turned 53 today. That’s five short of the retirement age set for employees of most companies and seven short of all senior citizen preferences that one can avail in India. A truth that Khan must be well aware of but when a senior journalist pointed in that direction Khan was visibly agitated but chose his trademark wit to hit back. At the press conference that was otherwise organised to roll out the first trailer of his most ambitious project yet Zero, the King of romance made it a point to give it back in style.

Well frankly speaking, writing in this case, there are ways to put a point across and the journalist could have perhaps chosen his words carefully. The man is God to many when it comes to romance after all. Even with the plethora of newbies on the block, we are yet to see someone portray a lover on the big screen better than he does. His energy on screen and on the sets can give even the youngest legs a run for the money and if you still haven’t got what we’re trying to say then we recommend this scene from Amol Palekar’s classic, Golmaal. Especially the portions between 1.54 and 2.19.