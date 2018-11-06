Shaheen Bhatt: Alia Bhatt was very supportive during my battle with depression

Depression is a faily common ailment and Bollywood celebs haven't shied away from talking about it on public forums. After Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, it is socialite Shaheen Bhatt who has come forward with her ongoing battle with depression. Her only constant in the stormy world? Her sister, actor Alia Bhatt.
A recent article in Vogue magazine reads, "I've lived with depression since I was 12-years-old and since then I've been suicidal on more than one occasion. I've experienced the sheer terror of contemplating a life filled with unrelenting anguish, and I've been consumed by the terrifying thought of having but a single means of escape from a bleak, unbearable future."
The headline of Shaheen’s article read as, “Shaheen Bhatt on the recent suicides: "It could have been me." Shaheen opened up on her battle with depression in 2016.
I've lived with depression on and off since I was about 13 years old. This is not a revelation or a confession. Those who know me know this about me. It's not something I take any pains to hide, I'm not ashamed of it or particularly troubled by it. It's just a part of who I am. I have days where I feel good and then I have days where I don't. One minute everything's fine and the next it's like someone turned the light off inside my head. I go quiet and it's difficult to get out of bed. Like it always does the world around me loses focus and I struggle to make sense of it. Sometimes these bouts last an hour - sometimes they last days. Today, I'm on day 4. I say I live with depression rather than I struggle with it because for me (and I speak only for myself here) I don't see why it has to be a struggle. I once read an idea by an American essayist called Richard Mitchell which stayed with me; it's now become how I try to approach the dips in my week or month. The idea is this: To be sick, or to suffer, is inevitable. But to become bitter and vindictive in sickness and suffering and to surrender to irrationality, supposing yourself the innocent and virtuous victim of the evils intentions of the world, is not inevitable. The appropriate answer to the question - Why me? is the other question - Why not me? *** Why am I writing about this? Well, I spend a fair amount of time on social media during the course of my day and today I found myself looking for something to post because it's been a few days since I've posted anything. I couldn't find anything so I figured I'd just talk about this - how I'm doing, instead of what I'm doing. It's as simple as that, and we could all stand to do a little more of it. P.S. That picture just seemed to work in this context.
Explaining depression, she wrote that it's 'shame, isolation.' "And at its worst, depression leads to suicide," she wrote for Vogue. Shaheen has given a reference to WHO's figures which says that approximately 800,000 people die by suicide every year and more than 50 per cent are said to be caused by depression.
In an interview to Pinkvilla, Shaheen revealed that it was Alia Bhatt who understood her the most during her troubled times. “I think Alia could really only understand this once I gave her my book. I feel it's very difficult to describe your feeling of what's actually going inside your head to someone. So, I think even I was best able to explain it someone after writing it all down in my book.”
Helping her sister and making sure that her work reaches masses, Alia Bhatt shared her sister's article on social media.