Shaheen Bhatt: Alia Bhatt was very supportive during my battle with depression

Depression is a faily common ailment and Bollywood celebs haven't shied away from talking about it on public forums. After Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, it is socialite Shaheen Bhatt who has come forward with her ongoing battle with depression. Her only constant in the stormy world? Her sister, actor Alia Bhatt.

A recent article in Vogue magazine reads, "I've lived with depression since I was 12-years-old and since then I've been suicidal on more than one occasion. I've experienced the sheer terror of contemplating a life filled with unrelenting anguish, and I've been consumed by the terrifying thought of having but a single means of escape from a bleak, unbearable future."

The headline of Shaheen’s article read as, “Shaheen Bhatt on the recent suicides: "It could have been me." Shaheen opened up on her battle with depression in 2016.

Explaining depression, she wrote that it's 'shame, isolation.' "And at its worst, depression leads to suicide," she wrote for Vogue. Shaheen has given a reference to WHO's figures which says that approximately 800,000 people die by suicide every year and more than 50 per cent are said to be caused by depression.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Shaheen revealed that it was Alia Bhatt who understood her the most during her troubled times. “I think Alia could really only understand this once I gave her my book. I feel it's very difficult to describe your feeling of what's actually going inside your head to someone. So, I think even I was best able to explain it someone after writing it all down in my book.”

Helping her sister and making sure that her work reaches masses, Alia Bhatt shared her sister's article on social media.