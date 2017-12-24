Shahid Kapoor in his element: Grooves without music ahead of Zee Cine awards

December turned out to be a sour month for Shahid Kapoor with a stalled Padmavati release but the actor seems to have recovered from the setback. For the past few months, Shahid has been seen posing pretty with his wife and daughter but for a change, we came across a refreshing video of the star in his element, as a dancer. Shahid was seen practicing his routine backstage hours before the Zee Cine awards with his backup dancers cheering.

Shahid is seen grooving to number counts in the video as sound check happens in the background but it seems like music is not a requirement for the star to floor us with his moves. His powerful moves were cheered by a crowd of backup dancers on the sides with absolute admiration for the actor.

The video posted on Twitter by Bollywood dancer, Marzi Pestonji sees Shahid practicing his routine with total gusto and an exuberant smile on his face. When one of the three dancers behind him falls back on the steps, Shahid continues with his counter showing us he will forever be a dancer by heart.

Before joining the limelight as an actor, Shahid was a backup dancer and had even featured in Subhash Ghai directed Taal. Dance has forever been an integral part of the star not just on stage or in front of the camera but at home too. On World Dance Day, the actor had shared a video of him dancing with his toddler Misha.

For this star, dance is more than just a performance.