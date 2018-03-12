Shahid Kapoor rejects daughter Mishas endorsement calling

Shahid Kapoor is not just a responsible husband but a responsible father too. The actor is riding high on the success of Padmaavat but that does not mean he would let his daughter Misha Kapoor feel the same. Misha may be just one year old but brands are already turning up at his doorstep with endorsements offers. Her actor father, however, will have none of it. Daddy Shahid is dead against the opportunity, says it is too early for her to have exposure to the glamour life.

The actor was reportedly approached by an apparel brand to cast Misha in their advertisement but Shahid was quick to say no saying it is not yet time for her. He has, time and again, emphasized that despite being a star kid he wants his daughter to have a normal life and that he strives hard to keep her away from the paparazzi even though they are followed by it everywhere they go. In an earlier interview Shahid had questioned, "My daughter didn't choose this glamorous life. What's her fault?"

The excessive attention to Misha has even made him wish for an alternate career, "I hate to think of all the glare that's on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don't want to deal with it. It's not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood."

Shahid has always been known in the industry for his grounded nature and his humility in working up the rungs of success despite being son to veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor. While Misha is still too young to decide her career path, for the time being, Bollywood is definitely not one.