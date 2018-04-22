Shahid Kapoor's announcement about his second child wowed fans, but do you know whose idea it was?

Celebrations are in order at Shahid Kapoor’s house. After his success with Padmaavat, more and more happy news is flowing in from the actor’s personal life. His is now expecting his second child with Mira Rajput. The actor shared an adorable pregnancy announcement on social media featuring his daughter Misha. Fans wowed over the announcement while sending warm wishes but the idea for the cute message was not Shahid’s as he later revealed.

❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

“I am very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it on Instagram, and I felt the photograph was really cute. So, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened,” the actor said on the sidelines of the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award where he won the Best Actor title for his performance in Padmaavat.

Happy holidays A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Rumour mills had been rife with Mira expecting her second child but the announcement put to rest all rumours by confirming it. And the confirmation came in the most adorable way. Shahid is often seen posing with his daughter.

Happy Sunday. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:00pm PST

When not celebrating his personal and professional milestones, Shahid is relishing on the success of his half-brother Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan’s debut film Beyond The Clouds received rave reviews from critics about his performance and his elder brother could not have been more happy. "Ishaan has given a spectacular performance. He is getting a lot of love. He is very deserving of all the applause and appreciation; he is a very talented boy," he said. Shahid further added, “He has just started but he has lots to learn and a long way to go. He has to put his head down, with humility and work hard. He is getting good opportunities to work with people like Majid Majidi and now Shashank Khaitan (in Dhadak), I think he should consider himself fortunate."

Starboy. ⭐️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Shahid will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor where he plays a young lawyer. He will be seen highlighting the electricity crisis in the country. The movie is slated for an August release this year.