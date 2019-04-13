Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

In Com Staff April 13 2019, 3.20 pm April 13 2019, 3.20 pm

Tollywood unearthed a blockbuster in Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and the movie turned out to become a phenomenal hit! Following this, it was decided to remake the movie in a number of other languages. Arjun Reddy's director Sandeep Vanga, himself, decided to direct the Bollywood version, with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. This movie, titled Kabir Singh, is being produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Recently, the trailer of the film was launched and it has already crossed over 10 million views on Youtube. Apparently, Prabhas happened to watch this trailer and seems to have gotten very impressed by it!

Aalim Hakim, a celebrity hairstylist (who was with Prabhas while he watched the trailer) seems to have noticed how impressed he was with it and has put Prabhas in touch with Shahid Kapoor, over the phone! Talking about this, Aalim has revealed to a media, "I was with Prabhas at the Saaho shooting spot when the Kabir Singh trailer released. He was very impressed with it, as were the entire Saaho team. Seeing Prabhas's reaction, I called up Shahid and handed him the phone. Prabhas mentioned to Shahid that his version looked even better than the original. The duo chatted for over seven minutes!"

Initially, the Kabir Singh trailer received a mixed response but in a very short time, it has turned completely positive! The movie is expected to hit screens on June 21. Meanwhile, the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy, after undergoing a complete cast and crew revamp following the scrapping of the first version, is currently titled Adithya Varma. This movie, directed by Sandeep Vanga's associate Gireesaaya, is currently shooting at a rapid pace and is expected to be hitting screens at the earliest. Stay tuned for further updates.