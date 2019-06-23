Divya Ramnani June 23 2019, 2.48 pm June 23 2019, 2.48 pm

Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra is quite popular for voicing her bold opinions at given instances. Recently, she was in the news for lashing at superstar Salman Khan for his remarks on Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat. Well, now that Sona has moved past Bhai, she next criticised actor Shahid Kapoor for doing a film like Kabir Singh! It all happened after TV star Nakuul Mehta took to his Twitter handle and raved praises for Kapoor over his performance in the film. A part of his review read, “Leaving the politics of the film aside, it’s a brilliant portrayal.”

There are 99 problems but @shahidkapoor ain't one. Leaving the politics of the film aside, it's a brilliant portrayal. In every frame and owned each of 'em. 🔥#KabirSingh — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 21, 2019

This certainly didn’t go well with an unimpressed Sona, who quote retweeted his tweet and slammed Shahid of portraying a character that screams toxic masculinity and patriarchy. In her tweet, Sona also got into a disagreement with the Ishqbaaaz actor by writing that one can’t keep such ‘deeply disturbing, dark & dangerous politics aside’. She further questioned Shahid’s responsibility as an actor and labelled him as one ‘creature of ambition’. OOPS!

& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh https://t.co/UxUbWdOpAF — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

Nakuul Mehta was quick to take notice and respond to Sona Mohapatra’s rants. He elaborated that it is an actor’s job to take up a variety of characters and he/she doesn’t judge it before playing in on the big screen. A fair point made, Nakuul!

Sure we must! Exactly the conversation which ensued post watching the film. It's something I ask myself too having done a fairly popular role which in parts did succumb to the narrative of patriarchy & machismo but eventually redeemed himself. Contd.. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 22, 2019

A dialogue is a must. We must question it, discuss it. As an artist, must I judje the character I play? Maybe not. As a thinking individual? Yes. Can we seperate the performance from the performer? Tough questions we must ask ourselves, given the times we are in. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 22, 2019