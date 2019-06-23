Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra is quite popular for voicing her bold opinions at given instances. Recently, she was in the news for lashing at superstar Salman Khan for his remarks on Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat. Well, now that Sona has moved past Bhai, she next criticised actor Shahid Kapoor for doing a film like Kabir Singh! It all happened after TV star Nakuul Mehta took to his Twitter handle and raved praises for Kapoor over his performance in the film. A part of his review read, “Leaving the politics of the film aside, it’s a brilliant portrayal.”
Have a look at Nakuul Mehta’s tweet for Kabir Singh here:
This certainly didn’t go well with an unimpressed Sona, who quote retweeted his tweet and slammed Shahid of portraying a character that screams toxic masculinity and patriarchy. In her tweet, Sona also got into a disagreement with the Ishqbaaaz actor by writing that one can’t keep such ‘deeply disturbing, dark & dangerous politics aside’. She further questioned Shahid’s responsibility as an actor and labelled him as one ‘creature of ambition’. OOPS!
Check out Sona Mohapatra’s tweet here:
Nakuul Mehta was quick to take notice and respond to Sona Mohapatra’s rants. He elaborated that it is an actor’s job to take up a variety of characters and he/she doesn’t judge it before playing in on the big screen. A fair point made, Nakuul!
Take a look at Nakuul Mehta’s response to Sona Mohapatra here:
Well, Kabir Singh has got the Twitter divided over the film's misogynist storyline and Shahid Kapoor's impressive portrayal of male chauvinism. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, is minting big money at the box office. So far, Kabir Singh has raked in a huge 40 crores.