Shahid reveals his royal side in real life with his queen Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor is Bollywood royalty not just on reel but in real life too. His latest Instagram post only proves it. As he headed out for dinner with his gorgeous wife, their table was put on hold as they stopped for a few pictures. The couple looked every bit royalty with Mira in a ravishing floor length dress and Shahid suited for the night out.

Night out. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:17am PST

The dinner seemed to be a closed affair for Shahid needs his break after a tiring shoot schedule. Shahid seems to have got rid of his Padmavati look by shaving off his thick beard that was required to play the part of Maharawal Ratan Singh. While the image shared by Shahid looked more like a candid shot clicked on the way out, Mira Rajput preferred to share a more poised image with the two fashioning themselves in their regalia.

I can see his face again! #hellohusband A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram hold more proof of him as a young father with a pretty wife and less of being a Bollywood superstar. Except for the occasional poster sharing, he keeps his wall clean of his professional life, sharing only fun images with daughter Misha and candid shots of Mira. We are occasionally also granted sneak peeks into his work out session with flashes of abs.

Shahid’s upcoming release, Padmavati has garnered much attention with its regal looks and alleged plot of showing a love angle between Queen Padmini and King Alauddin Khilji.