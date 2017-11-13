Shakira’s hips may not lie but they do try to evade taxes

Shakira is shaking it up with her name in Paradise Papers. The latest celebrity to be dragged into the Paradise Paper revelation is of the Colombian pop singer. Shakira who is the sole shareholder of Malta Tournesol Ltd, a Malta based company, has her enlisted as a Bermuda resident when in fact she has lived in Colombia her whole life.

Her lawyer rubbished her Bermuda residence as being illegal while accepting that she lives in Barcelona. He mentioned that a star of her caliber is a global citizen, “as an international artist she has resided at different locations throughout her professional career and, in every case, has fully met the laws of all the jurisdictions where she has resided.”

The papers reveal the singer and songwriter had transferred 30 million pound to the offshore firm of Mediterranean island, Malta, known for its tax incentives.

While it is not illegal for Shakira to have invested her money in the Malta firm, it helped her evade taxes in her home country. Shakira's lawyer Ezequiel Camerini told Spanish website El Confidential: 'The Maltese company Tournesol Limited fulfils all legal requirements to operate as such. All of the corresponding information relative to this entity is public and transparent.'

The Spanish website reported that the company capital was just 3 million pound but had share premium linked to the musical assets and trademarks was estimated to be around 27.8 million pound.

Shakira joins the list of other celebrities like Madonna, Nicole Kidman, Justin Timberlake, Martha Stewart and Harvey Weinstein to Paradise Paper expose.