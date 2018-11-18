Shankar Mahadevan is all impressed with this baby traveller

Baby videos may be the cutest on social media but they’re anything but social during their travels. We’ve all been on flights, long ones especially, where that one baby refused to stay put. Was cranky because it was its first flight and since nobody, including the parents, spoke gaga-gugu there was this constant discomfort for all others. However, this one couple at least made an attempt at making things a bit comfortable for fellow travelers and singer Shankar Mahadevan was witness to it.

Fantastic singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan shared a post on his Instagram account which sees a letter from a little baby, who will be experiencing his first ever take off. The letter is all about a baby named Avyukt who assures that he will try to behave during his first plane ride. Well, that’s not it, as it also mentions that his parents have kept few goodies for the passengers along with ear plugs, just in case he gets too cranky, annoying the passengers. Now isn’t that sweet?

Mahadevan has captioned his post as ‘this is first time for him’ and so for us. Well, being a parent is no easy job and at times, one has to go to lengths to make everything and everyone comfortable around the baby. This gesture by Avyukt’s parents do deserve an applause.