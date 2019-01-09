Shatrughan Sinha's twin sons were named by Manoj Kumar!

The best comedy show on Indian Television, The Kapil Sharma Show is back to entertain us. While in the first episode we saw team Simmba having a great time, it was Salman Khan along with his father and brothers creating a laughing riot of sorts in the second episode. Now, on the day of Makar Sankranti, it will be actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha (along with his family) gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. Just like we've heard about Shatrughan Sinha, he is this vocal and a fun person in real life and seems like he was no different on Kapil's show.

Reportedly, Shatrughan revealed that it was veteran actor Manoj Kumar who came up with Luv-Kush name for his twin sons. "Even before me and Poonamji (Shatrughan's wife) could think and decide on the names of the sons, Manoj Kumar had kept the son's names and said, 'Ramayan Mein ab Luv-Kush aa gaye'," Shatrughan said.

On the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' saw a huge gathering with extraordinary & amazing talent. At last we agreed to be part of the most talked about TV show with super talented artists. Supremely gifted, actor comedian, Krushna Abhishek @Krushna_KAS, powerhouse talented pic.twitter.com/ppkTDuTrau — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 7, 2019

BhartiSingh @bharti_lalli, amazing Kiku Sharda @kikusharda, captain of the show, most popular & admired, 'Comedy ka Badshah' Kapil Sharma @KapilSharmaKS, along with role model, man with the Midas touch, favorite of the masses most loveable,Navjot Singh Sidhu @sherryontopp pic.twitter.com/3EZx9bVlaF — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 7, 2019

It will be in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where Shatrughan will be revealing loads more. The actor also took to Twitter and shared a few pictures with Kapil and his team.