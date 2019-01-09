image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shatrughan Sinha's twin sons were named by Manoj Kumar!

Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha's twin sons were named by Manoj Kumar!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 09 2019, 12.08 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKushLuvManoj KumarShatrughan SinhaTelevisionthe kapil sharma show
nextThalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ

Sonakshi Sinha has a sweet birthday message for Shatrughan Sinha, but with a complain

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se film review: This one’s in the Deol-drums

Shilpa Shetty channels Draupadi for the radio