Shibani Dandekar defends alleged boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, over Sajid Khan's misconduct

The ongoing #MeToo movement is growing big day by day in our country as the names of various prominent personalities are being unearthed. From Bollywood to politics to journalism to cricket, various names have come forward. One such name is of director Sajid Khan who was accused by a journalist and a budding actor of sexual misconduct. Like Sajid’s cousin, Farhan Akhtar has been facing the heat on social media where people are blaming him of ignorance of Sajid's actions. Shibani Dandekar reacted to the same.

It all started after Farhan Akhtar issued a statement as Sajid’s name also became part of the tainted list. The actor-director also went on to state that he will always listen to the victim. However, in a war of words on Twitter, people started alleging that Sajid’s family were aware of his behaviour. Though Farhan didn’t answer, his rumoured girlfriend Shibani has come out in support of him and is defending him.

Instead of holding the culprit responsible for gross misconduct are we really blaming and shaming family members for not knowing???? really?? — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 13, 2018

I’m speaking about one particular person who has been accused of knowing and HE DIDNT!!! https://t.co/J7j1CJWWXh — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 13, 2018

turns a blind eye?? wow that’s hell of an accusation.. HE DIDNT KNOW plain and simple .. had no clue... the second he heard he spoke up.. that is his truth no matter how much we discuss it, it won’t change https://t.co/gHvCUIqwMV — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 13, 2018

He can’t be held accountable for something he didn’t do or know of .. we need to focus on the girls and stop with the blame https://t.co/IijmjxMI3O — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 13, 2018

I do not support dragging innocent people through this .. focus on the ones who should be held accountable https://t.co/0wJpdPaqhj — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 14, 2018

so does that mean I support the behaviour of the culprit?? absolutely not .. it is horrific! don’t paint everyone with the same brush is what i’m saying .. leave the innocent and focus on the guilty https://t.co/SXOI4T39Eh — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 14, 2018

It will be interesting to see what Farhan, himself, has to say over the issue.

Talking about the #MeTo movement, names of well-known people like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Chetan Bhagat, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai, Luv Ranjan and others have come forward, accused sexual misconduct.