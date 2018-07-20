home/ entertainment
Shilpa Shinde and Sophie Choudry do THIS thing on the same day and it's ‘driving’ us crazy!

First published: July 19, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Updated: July 19, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

We all envy celebrities in some or the other way, there is no denying it. Be it their larger than lives, their luxurious home or in that case even their cars. Co-incidentally, two hotties from the showbiz industry spent their money on something on the same day. Enough of playing peek-a-boo! So Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Bollywood’s pretty babe Sophie Choudry bought a brand new car on Thursday, and call it a coincidence or whatsoever, it was a Mercedes for both of them.

Shilpa and Sophie took home Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Feel very grateful, blessed and proud of myself today!! I have always had the best of everything thanks to my family but everytime you achieve something as a result of your own hard work it’s a huge high!! Welcoming the new addition to my family! Grateful for all the blessings from my loved ones without whom nothing is possible! Thanks team Shaman for the amazing service and for getting me the perfect colour❤️🙏🏼 #newcar #mercedesbenz #mercedes #glc #selfearned #grateful #blessed #newbeginnings #sophstylin #sophiechoudry

The car is available in the Indian markets ranging from Rs 52 lakh to Rs 72 lakh. The GLC is pitted against the likes of Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 in India. It’s positioned over the baby SUV, GLA by Mercedes-Benz in India. The GLC's diesel engine mill is the same engine that powers the C-Class by the company.

Woah, same day, same car, same model, what’s happening girls? We really cannot gulp the fact that it’s mere a coincidence? By the way, congrats Shilpa and Sophie. Ride your beautiful cars on Mumbai roads soon!

 

