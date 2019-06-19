Abhishek Singh June 19 2019, 8.13 pm June 19 2019, 8.13 pm

It was just another day on the sets for actor Mahie Gill, director Sohum Shah and the crew members on the sets of ALT Balaji’s web series Fixer. The team was about to wrap a shoot schedule in Mira Road when 4-5 men barged into the sets and began attacking the people. The crew members present on the sets were brutally trashed and the actors present escaped unharmed.

Tigmanshu Dhulia, who was present at the venue when the incident took place took to social media to share a video of the crew members where they are seen narrating the whole incident.

I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/eWnJ55YXzv — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 19, 2019

However, we could connect with actor Mahie Gill who narrated the whole incident. “We started the day early and began shooting from 7 in the morning. It was the last schedule of the shoot and first day at the location when suddenly 4-5 people barged into the sets. They started attacking the crew members and it seemed like I am seeing some computer game where people are being attacked mercilessly. All of a sudden the whole set was uprooted and everything was in a mess. Our director Sohum Shah, who tried to stop the goons, was beaten so badly that he fainted on the spot. Our camera DOP took a blow on his head and began bleeding. One of the goons advanced towards me to attack me but luckily my boy came in between and saved me. He too was hurt on his hand and can't move it." she said.

When asked about the reason behind the incident, the Dev D actor answered, “It was a private property and the team informed me that thorough permission was taken for its use. But these goons just barged in on the sets and stated that we don’t have permission and began their demolition process and hit whoever came in their sight. It was like a scene in the films."

Mahie said that she has lost hope in the police system and will reach out to the CM for justice in this case. “There is no use of going to the cops as they too were involved with the goons. I have lost hope in the law system, no one is safe. I believe they are the goons in uniform. There is no use of contacting them as they will register a case which will be on for years and we will just be wasting our time running to police station and courts. We will try to reach out to the Chief Minister and hope we will get justice,” Mahie Gill said.

We contacted Tigmanshu Dhulia to get his version of the episode but couldn’t connect with him.