SHOCKING! Vijay Deverakonda's next film gets leaked online before its release

Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam has turned out to be a huge blockbuster, announcing his arrival as a huge star in the Telugu industry. But sadly, the film fell prey to piracy and close to an hour and a half of the movie had leaked online before the release of the film. Along with that, few scenes of the actor’s next film Taxiwaala had also been leaked, putting Vijay into a state of disappointment.

Adding fuel to the fire, now the entire footage of the actor’s next film Taxiwaala has been leaked online by some unknown sources. 3 hours and 24 minutes of the film are available online. The team is doing its best to pin down the culprits and delete the data however possible. Sources say that three members of the edit team have done this, but there is no concrete evidence proving the same.

Vijay Deverakonda is banking big on Taxiwaala, calling it a high concept stress buster which is a mix of multiple genres. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is produced by Allu Aravind under his own banner Geetha Arts.

Watch the teaser here,