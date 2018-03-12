Shraddha Kapoor back to familiar roles with Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shraddha Kapoor wrapped up her kitty for a while after disaster reviews of Haseena Parkar last year. Unable to carry the heavy weight of an underworld character, Kapoor is now back to familiar grounds with Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She is back to playing a girl-next-door for the rural electricity crisis based film. The first look revealed by the star on her social media tells us she is going to be her bubbly self in this one.

Here’s a picture of our Lalita Nautiyal a.k.a Nauti that will make your morning good 😃 @ShraddhaKapoor #BattiGulMeterChalu @TSeries pic.twitter.com/MMuh6ywHI9 — KriArj Entertainment (@kriarj) February 14, 2018

Sporting a flower embroidered woolen cap and blue extensions we can very well assume that Kapoor is going to play a peppy girl. She even revealed the name of her character, Lalita Nautiyal, nicknamed Nauti. Punning on the word naughty, the name hints at a mischievous character. While it is not known what role Kapoor will play in the film, she sure seems serious about the project as she was spotted at the airport carrying a copy of the script, showing her fans the hard working girl she is.

Earlier, the male lead of the film, Shahid Kapoor had shared a snap from the film on the first day of shoot, looking raunchy and fresh from the success of Padmaavat. Sporting a black leather jacket, Shahid is expected to play a young lawyer on a journey when he realizes that despite no electricity, meters of households still record use of electricity.

The social drama film is currently being shot in Uttarakhand and will also see shots from Rishikesh, Tehri, Haridwar, Mussoorie and Nainital. Yami Gautami is the other lead in the film essaying a lawyer and possibly helping Shahid in his crusade.

With social dramas scoring big in Bollywood currently, the Shree Narayan Singh directorial slated for a August 31 release might just help revive Kapoor’s career.