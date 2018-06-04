Shweta Basu Prasad is engaged to longtime boyfriend Rohit Mittal

Remember actress Shweta Basu Prasad? The little girl who won our hearts in Makdee. Well. She’s all grown up now and ready to get hitched. According to a report in Times of India, she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend director Rohit Mittal. While the couple were engaged in 2017, they planned to keep the affair under wraps but a source revealed the info to the daily.

Through the walled city A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Shweta, who was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, dated Rohit for four years before their engagement in Goa. "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films,” said the source. Reportedly, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap played cupid and was involved in getting the two together since the duo is close to him.

Mine 💖 Happy birthday @rohitmittal2607 A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Unlike the traditional approach, it was Shweta who popped the question. "Though the feeling was mutual, it was Shweta who proposed to Rohit in Goa first. He then propose tod her in Pune (his hometown). While marriage is on the cards, the couple is not in a hurry to walk down the aisle," the source told TOI.

Shweta confirmed the news to TOI and added that they are very private about their personal lives and do not talk about it. Shweta will be next seen in the Vivek Agnihotri directed thriller, The Tashkent Files, alongside Naseeruddin Shah.