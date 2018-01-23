Sidharth Malhotra issues apology following Bhojpuri accent stint at Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss season 11 may have ended with much fanfare with Bollywood stars trying to get a slice of the Salman Khan hosted show’s huge viewers during its run on television screens. While Akshay Kumar and his PadMan promotions figured prominent in the last episode, another star, Sidharth Malhotra also made it to the limelight of the show to promote his upcoming film Aiyaary on January 7. But it ended rather controversially for Malhotra on whom Salman Khan had spun a rather tricky task.

On the show, Malhotra along with his co-star Manoj Bajpai was asked to say dialogues in Bhojpuri accent. While Bajpayee translated, Malhotra had to deliver. But the delivery did not go very well as Malhotra chose to add his anecdotes which although was funny but did not go down well with the public.

So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

While it is one thing to fake an accent, making fun of a language and its culture can often spitfire as Malhotra later learnt on social media. Actress Neetu Chandra took to social media to point out the bigotry in Malhotra’s act when he said he felt like he was sitting in a latrine when delivering the dialogues. This was repeated twice by the actor on camera.

Chandra’s accusations of being disrespectful saw support on social media as many condemned Malhotra’s attitude on stage. This prompted Malhotra to issue an apology on social media stating he did not intend to disrespect any culture and language.

I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 22, 2018

Malhotra’s film Aiyaary currently stands to clash with PadMan on February 9.