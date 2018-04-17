home/ entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra on jumbo conservation mission for Save The Elephant Day

First published: April 17, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Updated: April 17, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Every once in a while Bollywood takes up social causes to spread awareness among fans. Be it education, sanitation or animal protection, they have done it all and are actively participating in even more. The latest to lend his fame is Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra. The actor was seen promoting elephant conservation on Save The Elephant Day in Mathura.

Rehabilitated, nurtured and loved at @wildlifesos 🐘 #SaveTheElephantDay

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

The star is seen lovingly caress two large female tuskers, Maya and Phulkali as he spreads awareness about their conservation on social media. He even feeds the tuskers patiently standing behind him, having their share of molasses and fodder.

Team #WildlifeSOS was extremely happy to play host to the supremely talented actor & well-known animal lover, @s1dofficial who visited the #ElephantConservationandCareCenter today to celebrate #SaveTheElephantDay! It was encouraging to see him take the time out of his busy schedule to especially come and interact with our staff members, learn all about our rescued elephants & interact with our beautiful tusker, Gajraj who was rescued in June last year when the actor had bought attention to his plight by taking on his social media platforms! . . . . . . #savetheelephantday #asianelephants #conservation #awareness #indianactor #celebrityengagement #sidharthmalhotra #animallover #elephantsinindia #wildlife #elephantrescuecenter #mathura #uttarpradesh

A post shared by Wildlife SOS (@wildlifesos) on

To highlight their plea for conservation, Malhotra says, “As human beings we need to learn to share this earth with all creatures. And today we are celebrating the elephants which are hunted, sometimes encroached on their habitat and not giving enough space to stay. They have a right to live free,” Malhotra is heard saying in the video. Dressed in casual track pants and a white tee with shades and a cap, he looked every part of the concerned celebrity.

Pics: @s1dofficial visits Elephant Conservation and Care Center ❤️🐘 #SaveTheElephantDay @WildlifeSOS

A post shared by 🌸 Sidharth Malhotra FC 🌸 (@sidharth.malhotra.fc) on

In an earlier video shared by the star on his Instagram, he was seen awed by a massive yet shy jumbo crossing the road while Malhotra was on safari. The special day was also highlighted by Bollywood’s green girl Dia Mirza who for the longest time has been promoting animal conservation.

Malhotra was last seen in Aiyaary which had a not so impressive run at the box office. But the star will continue with his army biopic streak with Captain Vikram Batra biopic which is currently in its pre-production stage.

SHOW MORE
tags: #animal conservation #Bollywood #Dia Mirza #Entertainment #habitat encroachment #Save The Elephant Day #Sidharth Malhotra

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All