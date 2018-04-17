Sidharth Malhotra on jumbo conservation mission for Save The Elephant Day

Every once in a while Bollywood takes up social causes to spread awareness among fans. Be it education, sanitation or animal protection, they have done it all and are actively participating in even more. The latest to lend his fame is Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra. The actor was seen promoting elephant conservation on Save The Elephant Day in Mathura.
Rehabilitated, nurtured and loved at @wildlifesos 🐘 #SaveTheElephantDay
The star is seen lovingly caress two large female tuskers, Maya and Phulkali as he spreads awareness about their conservation on social media. He even feeds the tuskers patiently standing behind him, having their share of molasses and fodder.
Team #WildlifeSOS was extremely happy to play host to the supremely talented actor & well-known animal lover, @s1dofficial who visited the #ElephantConservationandCareCenter today to celebrate #SaveTheElephantDay! It was encouraging to see him take the time out of his busy schedule to especially come and interact with our staff members, learn all about our rescued elephants & interact with our beautiful tusker, Gajraj who was rescued in June last year when the actor had bought attention to his plight by taking on his social media platforms! . . . . . . #savetheelephantday #asianelephants #conservation #awareness #indianactor #celebrityengagement #sidharthmalhotra #animallover #elephantsinindia #wildlife #elephantrescuecenter #mathura #uttarpradesh
To highlight their plea for conservation, Malhotra says, “As human beings we need to learn to share this earth with all creatures. And today we are celebrating the elephants which are hunted, sometimes encroached on their habitat and not giving enough space to stay. They have a right to live free,” Malhotra is heard saying in the video. Dressed in casual track pants and a white tee with shades and a cap, he looked every part of the concerned celebrity.
Pics: @s1dofficial visits Elephant Conservation and Care Center ❤️🐘 #SaveTheElephantDay @WildlifeSOS
In an earlier video shared by the star on his Instagram, he was seen awed by a massive yet shy jumbo crossing the road while Malhotra was on safari. The special day was also highlighted by Bollywood’s green girl Dia Mirza who for the longest time has been promoting animal conservation.
Malhotra was last seen in Aiyaary which had a not so impressive run at the box office. But the star will continue with his army biopic streak with Captain Vikram Batra biopic which is currently in its pre-production stage.
Join our herd! And together we will bring change :) We are working on connecting a #101Corridors for our #Elephants to give them #RightOfPassage. #GajYatra #SaveTheElephant https://t.co/Kgt40xA5mA
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 16, 2018