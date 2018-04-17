Sidharth Malhotra on jumbo conservation mission for Save The Elephant Day

Every once in a while Bollywood takes up social causes to spread awareness among fans. Be it education, sanitation or animal protection, they have done it all and are actively participating in even more. The latest to lend his fame is Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra. The actor was seen promoting elephant conservation on Save The Elephant Day in Mathura.

The star is seen lovingly caress two large female tuskers, Maya and Phulkali as he spreads awareness about their conservation on social media. He even feeds the tuskers patiently standing behind him, having their share of molasses and fodder.

To highlight their plea for conservation, Malhotra says, “As human beings we need to learn to share this earth with all creatures. And today we are celebrating the elephants which are hunted, sometimes encroached on their habitat and not giving enough space to stay. They have a right to live free,” Malhotra is heard saying in the video. Dressed in casual track pants and a white tee with shades and a cap, he looked every part of the concerned celebrity.

In an earlier video shared by the star on his Instagram, he was seen awed by a massive yet shy jumbo crossing the road while Malhotra was on safari. The special day was also highlighted by Bollywood’s green girl Dia Mirza who for the longest time has been promoting animal conservation.

Join our herd! And together we will bring change :) We are working on connecting a #101Corridors for our #Elephants to give them #RightOfPassage. #GajYatra #SaveTheElephant https://t.co/Kgt40xA5mA — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 16, 2018

Malhotra was last seen in Aiyaary which had a not so impressive run at the box office. But the star will continue with his army biopic streak with Captain Vikram Batra biopic which is currently in its pre-production stage.