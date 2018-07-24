Sidharth Shukla gets a bail in rash driving case – read details

Last Friday, Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla met with an accident in the evening at Oshiwara as his car; BMW X5, reportedly hit as many as five cars before crashing at the divider. According to reports, three people have been injured, however, the actor escaped unhurt. Some reports suggested that he immediately fled the spot after the incident. Later, Times of India reported that the actor was arrested.

However, the television hunk was released on a bail after he paid a penalty of Rs. 5000.

Reportedly, police arrived at the spot and arrested the actor under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before initiating their investigations.

Talking about the incident, founder of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association, Dhaval Shah told Indian Express, “It was quite a major accident. Sidharth was driving from Mega Mall and lost control on the way. He hit a pole and the collided with close to five cars. Since the actor was driving a luxury car, he wasn’t affected much. But the people in the other cars were injured. He apparently did not look drunk but only further investigations can prove the same.”

We have registered a case against him. 1 person has been injured & 3 cars have been damaged. We have taken his blood sample. Further investigation is underway: Senior Inspector Shailesh Pasalwar on Siddharth Shukla's car crash incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara #Maharashtra (21.07.18) pic.twitter.com/9mbYgy9MT2 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

Also, this is not the first time the actor is dragged in a road accident case. As Sidharth was also involved in a road accident back in 2014. Sidharth is well known for appearing in several successful fictional and reality TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Dil Se Dil Tak to name a few.

