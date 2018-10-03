Silvester Stallon kicks off shooting for Rambo 5 in style

Hollywood star Silvester Stallone has started shooting for the fifth installment of one of the most successful action franchises of all time, Rambo. The first pictures from the sets of Rambo 5 has got us excited as the action star is all set to make a comeback with the character on the silver screen after almost a decade’s time.

The actor revealed that Rambo will take on the Western theme as he shared a photo of himself clad in a cowboy hat, a grey, plaid shirt and gloves. Stallone captioned the Instagram image, "Tonight we start filming..."

View this post on Instagram Tonight we start filming…! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 2, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

In addition to sharing pictures from the sets, the fitness freak has also shared videos of himself getting into shape for the role and looks like he is working hard for the character.

Earlier in 2016, the Rambo star had announced that he will retire the character which first appeared in Rambo Blood in 1982, then Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985. Rambo III in 1988 and Rambo in 2008. Later Stallone said he would return for a fifth Rambo and he was even planning to direct at one point. But, Adrian Grunberg who has earlier directed Get The Gringo is said to be directing the film.

Apart from starring in the Rambo series, he has also starred in Rocky spin-off films. In 2016, the actor received his first Golden Globe award for Creed.