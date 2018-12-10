Abhishek Singh August 19 2019, 2.42 pm August 19 2019, 2.42 pm

Bollywood’s newest groom Ranveer Singh will soon be seen on the silver screen for the first time after his marriage to Deepika Padukone. Recently the trailer of the much awaited film of the year 2018 was finally out and the heartthrob is all set to deliver another commercial film. And as expected, the trailer received good response from the audience. Apart from the dynamic duo of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, the film also had Ajay Devgn’s masala presence in the trailer. But it looks like Ranveer Singh is upset with Ajay’s portions in the film.

Simmba’s trailer begins with Ajay’s character Bajirao Singham narrating the story of Simmba aka Ranveer Singh’s character Sangram Bhalerao from Shivgadh who goes on to become a corrupt officer. While in the trailer we will see many shades of Ranveer Singh, the icing on the cake is Ajay Devgn stepping out of a speeding car to save Simmba from the goons who have tied him up.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer Singh, after the trailer of Simmba was released online, looked seemingly upset. "Ranveer Singh was so angry after he received a certain call that the normally happy-go-lucky guy's mood completely changed. It was rather evident that his mood had changed after he received the call. The trailer had gone online at that time. So one is not sure whether the call pertained to the reaction of someone important who did not have too many good things to say about Ranveer's presence in the trailer,” read the report.

