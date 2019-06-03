Ranjini Maitra June 03 2019, 11.39 pm June 03 2019, 11.39 pm

She was diagnosed with endometriosis and Bell’s Palsy when her career was at its flourishing best. Singer and actor Raageshwari Loomba, in 2000, started fighting against all odds to get back to her best self and bounced back at every possible chance. Blessed with the spirits of a true fighter, Raageshwari was blessed as a mother at the age of 40. Mother to a 3-year-old daughter named Samaya, Raageshwari spoke to Indian Express about her hard times.

"It has been many years since 2000 when I nosedived into mindfulness after my facial paralysis and subsequent recovery. I owe my peace and calm very much to that. I learnt very quickly that every illness is connected to our thought patterns. So I did massive inner work and today I very rarely get cross. Once you make the choice of ‘good thoughts’ a habit, it shows in your life and definitely your face. It’s not a miracle but a science," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop (@raageshwariworld) on Dec 28, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

A hands-on mother and a busy singer now, Raageshwari plans her day around her daughter now. She also emphasises on the necessity of a good routine.

"At 5 am, I start life-coaching with my clients (Skype or personal one-on-ones). By 7 am, I take a break to wake up my husband and Samaya. Breakfast and school drop-off ends by 9 am. I run and workout till 10 am. Then at 10.30 am, I start work again till school pickup. It could be an event or simply hosting a seminar. So the day breezes past but I get a lot done, simply because of a timetable. People underestimate time-tables as they remind them of school," she added, stating that children, she believes, are truly the mirror to their parents.