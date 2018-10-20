Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi's genuine bromance

To celebrate Vijay Sethupathi completing 25 films in the Tamil film industry with his upcoming Seethakaathi, a popular Tamil television channel recently had a special program with the star. Many actors and directors who have worked with him over the course of his long career also participated in the show and shared some interesting thoughts and insights about the star.

The surprise package of the show was the presence of Sivakarthikeyan, who launched a song from Seethakaathi and also spoke fondly of Vijay Sethupathi. Sethupathi was clearly surprised by the presence of Siva at the show, and the two shared some lovely moments together.

Siva said that he admires Sethupathi's thought process, perception, and belief in good scripts. Sethupathi, on his part, appreciated Siva's confidence and gut feeling in establishing himself as a proven commercial entertainer at such a young age. Both of them added that they weren’t saying all this just because they were sharing the same stage on a public medium.

The camaraderie between the two stars was nothing short of bromance! They genuine appreciation for each other has trickled down to their respective fans as well. Their fans are known to show mutual respect and support one another on social media. We hope Siva and Sethupathi continue their strong run and keep delivering the results for long.